Nueva Solutions invests in SOC as cyber threats heighten

L-R: Ferdinand Tadiaman, Cameron Cumming (Nueva Solutions) Credit: ARN

Nueva Solutions will create its own security operations centre (SOC) as it looks to capitalise on the growing need for incident detection and response.

According to the cyber security provider’s co-founder and director, Ferdinand Tadiaman, the company is looking to keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape that has put multiple Australian businesses on alert.

Discussing the "rapid[ly] moving space", Tadiaman said Nueva was now investing in vendors which also offer SOC, as well as security incident event management (SIEM), identity, extended detection and response and cloud security solutions, among others.

“As a cyber security provider, we've got to always keep on the lookout and ensure that we keep ourselves up to date with those new solutions to ensure that we can get on the front foot," he said.

Its investment goals come two years after the incorporation of the business, which took place in June 2020. Today, Nueva’s customers receive managed services, professional services and solutions from over 30 staff across Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Southeast Asia region, up from at least 10 in March 2021.

The business has also made strides with its vendor count – shortly after starting out, it had eight vendors under its belt. Now, that number is over 40.

This doesn't, however, mean Nueva isn't picky about who it partners with. “We latched on too long for some of the other vendors that we went in with initially that wasn't really benefiting us,” Tadiaman explained.

“Being able to identify pretty quickly whether a partnership with a particular vendor is going to work or not, and not invest too much time in it [is important], because that can suck up a lot of the time and effort.”

Nueva is also putting upskilling and governance, risk and compliance efforts on the table through various standards, such as the Australian Signals Directorate’s Essential Eight, ISO 27001 and NIST, among others.

To supplement these investments, the business is also focusing its efforts on upskilling its team to include certified security analysts and security architects, as well as bolstering its incident response and offensive teams for penetration testing and red teaming.



“If you look at some of the challenges these organisations are having, it's not about implementing a toolkit – there are so many tools out there – it's having the right people and having the right operations to be able to actually detect and respond to threats,” Tadiaman said.

According to Tadiaman, the cyber security provider was seeing “pretty healthy recurring revenue” only a few months into the business lifecycle.



“The fact that we were able to turn the business into an income-generating business within less than a few months was very promising too, which meant that we didn't have that much debt that we had to pay off,” he said.

“We're pretty much cashflow positive in the [first] few months because of the fact that most of the solutions that we needed were just based on software-as-a-service (SaaS).”

Since then, it was added to a range of whole-of-government IT panels at the local level, as well as for Victoria, Queensland, NSW and at the federal level, according to Nueva’s other co-founder and director, Cameron Cumming.

“Both Ferd and I have had experience dealing with the public sector in multiple areas and we know that you need to be on the right panels, otherwise you don't get the opportunity to be a part of any of those strategic pieces of work,” Cumming said to ARN.

Cumming added that he doesn’t want Nueva to be “everything to everyone” and wants to make sure that they excel in the cyber security market, rather than other spaces.

“We don't want to branch out into other areas. We don't want to do telecommunications, we don't want to do end-user compute; we want to home in on our area,” Cumming added.

“What we looked at a little bit early on was if customers came to us and asked us for additional areas that we could help, the answer was yes because we were growing and because we wanted to grow the business.

“Now, we're thinking a bit more strategically about that. We're more refined with our strategy.”