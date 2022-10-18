NBN Co to upgrade 300,000 premises

Kathrine Dyer (NBN Co) Credit: NBN Co

NBN Co will link a further 300,000 units to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections across Australia.

The project will see residential units and businesses upgrade from fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) network in more suburbs across all states and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

The upgrades will be available from service providers when ordering Home Fast, Home Superfast and Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tiers which started in March 2022.

In March, NBN Co announced the first 50,000 customers served by FTTN had become eligible to upgrade to FTTP.

The company has subsequently made around 50,000 FTTN premises ready to order higher speed services per month, on average and claims to be on target to make around 550,000 FTTN premises eligible to upgrade to FTTP by 31 December 2022.

By December 2023, up to two million FTTN premises will become eligible to upgrade to FTTP, which claims to offer download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps.

“We are working to unlock new social and economic benefits by pushing fibre deeper into communities,” said NBN Co chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer.

“In addition to the inherent speed benefits offered by FTTP, these full fibre connections significantly reduce the number of copper connections in our network.

“Fibre is inherently more capable of delivering faster upload and download speeds, is generally more reliable than copper connections and reduces our maintenance and operating costs.”

The upgrades come as the new definitive agreement between Telstra and NBN Co comes into effect following approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).