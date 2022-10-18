Menu
Quantum celebrates 'best of the best' A/NZ partners of 2022

Four partners from A/NZ among overal Asia Pacific winners.

Credit: Jim Simon

Data protection and archiving company Quantum has celebrated its top Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners for 2022. 

Held at a pan-Asia Pacific channel partner event in Bangkok, the ceremony recognised the “best of the best” channel partners of the year from A/NZ. 

Melbourne-based backup-as-a-service (BaaS) specialist Amidata took home the prize of Quantum A/NZ Partner of the Year. 

According to Quantum, Amidata won for its BaaS and storage-as-a-service platform, which was used to power Quantum’s solutions, including DXi Appliances, Scalar Tape, Xcellis Appliances and StorNext data management software.   

Another one of Quantum’s A/NZ winners was Digistor, a Sydney-based digital media integration company, which won Quantum A/NZ Sale of the Year. 

Digistor won the award for its work architecting a media archival and protection platform for a facility’s multi-genre TV catalogue.   

Wellington-based Factorial was the winner of Quantum M&E A/NZ Partner of the Year. The Apple partner was honoured for continuing to deliver post-production solutions to “some of the world’s most prominent post-production houses” that use Quantum’s StorNext product. 

Factorial was previously crowned A/NZ Partner of the Year back in 2016.

Melbourne-based systems integrator Xenon, meanwhile, won Quantum A/NZ Enterprise Partner of the Year. The company used Quantum’s ActiveScale to provide government and non-government customers with a cloud platform for the protection and preservation of irreplaceable data. 

Quantum is now planning its 2023 channel partner event, Elevate 2023, which is slated for Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.  


