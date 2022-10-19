LiveTiles joins forces with My Net Zero

Karl Redenbach - LiveTiles co-founder and CEO Credit: supplied

ASX-listed employee experience software LiveTiles has inked an agreement to purchase the remaining 80 per cent of climate change consulting business My Net Zero for about $10 million.

LiveTiles made an initial 20 per cent strategic minority investment in the company in December last year.

The climate advisory tech platform offers employers both behaviour-change advice and tech platform to translate, connect and implement tangible action on climate change.

The acquisition is subject to revenue targets of $25 million being met over three years, with a $10 million aggregate consideration for My Net Zero, if all shares are purchased.

The acquisition will occur in tranches from existing My Net Zero shareholders with the first tranche paid via the issue of about 68 million ordinary class shares in LiveTiles for an equivalent price value of $4.2 million.

The remainder of My Net Zero shares will be purchased by LiveTiles over an 18-month period in one or more tranches following the completion of the initial tranche for an aggregate amount of $5.7 million.

The two companies struck up a partnership in 2021 following research into the employee experience market, which uncovered that employees would prefer to work for companies that had a greater purpose, with climate change high on the agenda.

This led to the development of its product launch in Reach Zero in September, which uses the underlying LiveTiles Reach technology along with enhancements to address the critical needs of enterprise customers regarding climate action, sustainability and employee engagement.

The latest joint product called Green Teams is an initiative that allows employees to offset their energy consumption at home using reputable renewable energy certificates.

“We have worked with My Net Zero for some time now with our relationship going from strength to strength,” LiveTiles co-founder and CEO, Karl Redenbach said. “The acquisition is timely and allows us to expand our product offering in line with the demands of our customers to accelerate growth and attract larger, highly profitable new customers.”

The news comes as Australia-founded software vendor Bigtincan Holdings put an offer on the table to acquire 100 per cent of LiveTiles.

The move to acquire LiveTiles comes after it flagged its intentions in August to conduct an “extensive” operational review after flagging its intent to delist from the ASX, with its consideration including the continued move of “certain” jobs to Portugal and the Philippines.





