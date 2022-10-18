St John of God calls on KPMG for new HR system

Expected to result in recruitment, talent management and skills development strategies for 16,000 caregivers.

Credit: Dreamstime

St John of God Health Care has selected KPMG to implement a new human resources system, simplifying the experience to support optimised patient care.

Using Workday’s Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, the new system will result in effective recruitment, talent management and skills development strategies for the organisation’s 16,000 caregivers across its 27 public and private health service facilities.

This includes acute care hospitals, dedicated mental health facilities and community services, disability services, rehabilitation and home nursing, as well as a range of clinical specialties.



Specifically, Workday HCM is anticipated to manage caregivers through their career life cycle within the organisation, predict forecast future skills and identify gaps, track and manage diversity and inclusion within the organisation and engage and connect with caregivers and monitor ongoing wellbeing.

“We recognise the challenging environment for HR in healthcare and will bring our leading technology implementation and Workday capability to benefit St John of God," KPMG’s lead engagement partner Jonathan di Michiel said.

Additionally, Carla Bonev, group director of workforce at St John of God, said the new system will be a “game changer” for the organisation, improving how caregivers interact with HR, including the onboarding and recruitment processes and ensure that HR has the right data and insights.

“We expect to enhance retention because we will be providing a better, more compelling caregiver proposition," she said.

In July, KPMG was selected to deliver Workday solutions for HR and finance for the University of Melbourne.