Zetaris appoints ‘data warrior’ Kent Graziano for US expansion

Kent Graziano (Zetaris) Credit: Kent Graziano

Australian independent software vendor (ISV) Zetaris has appointed US-based technology veteran Kent Graziano to help drive its expansion efforts.

In his role as chief technical advisor, Graziano will be tasked with guiding the global growth of Zetaris’ networked data platform.

Based in Texas, Graziano previously served as chief technical evangelist for Snowflake and uses the moniker of ‘the data warrior’ in his public speaking and thought leadership activities.

He will now help drive Zetaris cloud and data warehousing strategies and go-to-market in the US following the ISV’s $30 million funding injection.

“What’s exciting is the possibilities presented by real-time analytics,” said Graziano. “Zetaris has an innovative platform that enables data-driven organisations to get immediate insight and value without transferring all their data immediately to the cloud. I’m delighted to be asked to advise Zetaris and help the company achieve new levels of success,” he said.

Zetaris CEO Vinay Samuel said Graziano’s understanding of the data warehouse market will be “invaluable” for the company’s expansion.

“His insight will be indispensable as we craft our product roadmap and expand our go-to-market strategy,” Samuel added.