Sedin lands in Melbourne with Steve de Mamiel at the helm

The Melbourne office will serve as a hub for Sedin's Oceania operation,s offering end-to-end consulting services.

Steve de Mamiel (Sedin) Credit: Supplied

Indian software development and consulting services outfit Sedin Technologies has expanded into the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region through hiring Steve de Mamiel as its A/NZ managing director and setting up a Melbourne base.



The new Melbourne office is part of the company's continued expansion into the Asia Pacific region and joins a growing network including India, Canada and the US.

The Melbourne office will serve as a hub for Sedin's Oceania operations, offering end-to-end consulting services, including data and analytics, digital commerce, enterprise asset management, enterprise content management, enterprise engineering, robotic process automation and Salesforce technology consulting.

Sedin started off as a small team in 2006 to build products and solutions for companies and has constructed more than 500 applications and grown to more than 400 staff.

“Our new office will serve as an important link between our customers on both sides of the Indian Ocean by providing them with faster access to resources that drive business growth and innovation”, Sedin CEO and founder Dinesh Kumar said.

“The addition of Steve de Mamiel as managing director will ensure that locally we will deliver the same high-quality service that our international clients have come to expect”.

In the lead up to accepting the duties of country manager, de Mamiel worked with companies such as Panduit, Anchor and Hostopia Australia.

He will be responsible for managing all aspects of Sedin's regional operations, including sales, leadership and delivery management.

"With Sedin’s expansion into Australia, we expect to gain significant market share across various sectors," de Mamiel said.

"We’re already experiencing high demand for our services from customers across the country and we look forward to strengthening our operations in this region, as we actively hire engineers, developers and project managers to help us serve our clients.”

The company is currently looking for people across multiple domains including sales and marketing, technology and operations.

Sedin was assisted in its investment journey through government agency Invest Victoria, which provided insights into the state’s business environment to help the company understand the market potential and opportunities that exists in Victoria.

“Melbourne’s tech ecosystem continues to create favourable conditions that allow businesses to thrive and grow, especially for companies like Sedin, and we are here to help with their international expansion in Victoria,” Invest Victoria CEO Danni Jarrett added.