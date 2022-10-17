Menu
Microsoft reinforces Melbourne DC region with new Azure AZ

Expected to bring resilience up to 99.99 per cent uptime SLA.

Credit: Photo 87049773 © Rudi1976 | Dreamstime.com

Microsoft has launched an Azure Availability Zone (AZ) in Melbourne, bringing additional services and resilience for the vendor’s Australia Southeast data centre region.

AZs offer infrastructure redundancy within a data centre region, providing multiple low latency and high resiliency cloud locations. 

Microsoft said the new AZ will also offer enhanced protection for application and data from infrastructure risks, which include technical software issues, hardware failures and natural disasters, and is expected to bring resilience up to 99.99 per cent uptime SLA. 

According to a blog post by Padi Quesnel, senior product manager for Azure for Microsoft Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), the AZ is anticipated to support “current and future demand for Microsoft Cloud services from government, business, and consumers in Australia”. 

The Melbourne AZ follows the launch of a zone in Sydney back in 2020 within Microsoft’s Australia East (Sydney) data centre region, which gave customers the ability to distribute cloud resources across three physically separate locations around the Sydney metropolitan area. 

The vendor’s Australia Southeast data centre region meanwhile, which was launched in 2014, encompasses multiple data centres across metropolitan Melbourne. 

At the same time as the Melbourne AZ, Microsoft also announced a zone for its upcoming New Zealand North (Auckland) data centre region, its first in the country.

Announced in May 2020, the New Zealand data centre was said to add to Microsoft’s global data footprint of more than 60 facilities at the time of publishing. 


Tags Microsoft

