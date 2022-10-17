Swift scores $3.4M contract with Mineral Resources

To provide its services to nine mine sites.

Telecommunications and content solutions provider has scored a new contract with Mineral Resources worth $3.4 million to provide its Swift Access solution.



Under the deal, Swift will provide the service to nine mine sites, with revenues expected to begin in the first half of the 2023 financial year.

Separate to the contract is installation and upgrade work, which will be performed by Swift’s in-house infrastructure team on a site-by-site basis.

Over 2,000 accommodation rooms and common areas will receive upgrades as part of the deal, which will allow users to cast streaming applications from mobile devices to TVs, as well as enabling smart device setup and management to improve efficiencies for staff.

Swift Access includes entertainment like movies and material such as sector-specific mental health and Indigenous education resources.

Staff can also upload site information, like inductions and health and safety messages, among other content, to be shown on TVs via the service.

“For the past five years, Mineral Resources and Swift have enjoyed a strong partnership based on the mutual values of innovation and high-performance outcomes,” said Swift CEO Brian Mangano.

“MinRes was the first mining company to trial Swift Access at its Wonmunna camp in Western Australia earlier this year. This latest collaboration is a natural next step in Swift’s mission to assist MinRes in providing an outstanding workplace experience.

“We are excited to grow a Swift and MinRes partnership and look forward to working together to create new, innovative solutions to address the challenges of the FIFO [fly in, fly out] lifestyle.”

Swift Networks has provided infrastructure and content for mining companies in the past, with it winning a deal in partnership with Telstra to roll out wireless network infrastructure for Australian gold miner St Barbara in May 2018.

Earlier that month, it also won a $1.5 million contract through its partnership with DXC Technology.