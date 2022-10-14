Canberra security partner Penten opens in WA

L-R: Adam Turnbull (Penten), Minister Matt Keogh (WA), Matthew Wilson (Penten) Credit: Penten

Canberra-headquartered cyber security company Penten has expanded its operations into Western Australia.

The public sector and Defence specialist has hired five people in Perth and appointed former Australian Army telecommunications engineer and manager Adam Turnbull as its WA state manager.

According to Penten, all its WA employees have military backgrounds and will be tasked with developing and refining capabilities that “overcome the challenges of the changing face of warfare”.

The Penten team in WA will also work with Australian and UK government and defence clients, as well as with local defence small-to-medium-sized businesses.

“Penten understands the value of purpose and seeks to create an environment for Veterans to continue to apply their skills, drive and ability to learn to the defence and national security mission,” said Penten CEO Matthew Wilson.

“Veterans are highly trained and highly adaptable. The diversity of thought and experience they bring allows us to tackle the capability needs of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) now and into the future.”

Founded in 2014, Penten develops its own security solutions and is a distributor, integrator and support services provider in Australia and New Zealand for UK-based tech player, Amiosec.

Its own product range consists of the AltoCrypt Stik, AltoCrypt pBox and AltoCryptPhone, for which it was awarded $1.3 million by the Australian Army to develop.

In 2020, it was also handed $520,000 from the Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority to build a cyber defence base at UNSW in Canberra.