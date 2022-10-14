TasTAFE seeking $2M renovation to establish training SOC

To be located at TasTAFE’s Campbell Street Campus in Hobart.

TasTAFE is ramping up its efforts to set up a cyber security operations training centre in Tasmania as it seeks out a contractor to refurbish an existing space to the tune of $2 million.



The upcoming centre will be located at TasTAFE’s Campbell Street Campus in Hobart, which will contain a replicated security operations centre (SOC), as well as learning spaces with technology provided by Cisco.

Additionally, TasTAFE is also recruiting for cyber security teachers.

“Teachers will bring experience in both teaching and industry based cyber security experience as well as developing and designing engaging, authentic and contemporary learning and assessment experiences,” said Grant Dreher, TasTAFE CEO.

At the time of the hub's announcement, TasTAFE said it would include a cyber career outreach program for year 11 and 12 students, entry-level training, pathways to university and other advanced training options.



The centre is part of TasTAFE’s Cyber Innovation Training Hub which was announced in July last year and was partially funded through the federal government’s $43.8 million Cyber Security Skills Partnership Innovation Fund, which was first announced in the 2020-21 Budget.

Other initiatives that stemmed from the Cyber Security Skills Partnership Innovation Fund included Microsoft teaming up with Australian Cyber Security Growth Network (AustCyber), TAFE NSW and the Canberra Institute of Technology for an upskilling trainee scheme and eight separate projects relating to cyber skills training.