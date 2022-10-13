Velrada brings a dose of telemedicine to Dargo through mixed reality

Required an upgrade for its connectivity with a SpaceX Starlink satellite dish.

Dan Hookham (Velrada) Credit: Velrada

Velrada has developed a telemedicine solution using mixed reality to bring remote medical specialists to Dargo, located over 300 kilometres from Melbourne.



Developed in conjunction with Microsoft, the solution utilises mixed reality and Azure Space cloud connectivity to connect the specialists with local nurses at the Dargo Bush Nursing Centre, which is managed by the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service (BRHS), to treat patients in real time.

Specifically, nurses communicate with remote specialists via Microsoft Teams through a Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headset, giving the latter party an enhanced view of patients.

A speaker connected to the headset allows the patient to hear the specialist, while the mixed reality environment provides a medium for both nurses and physicians to draw and annotate.

To support the project, BRHS needed to upgrade its connectivity as its existing connection could not support the required bandwidth for videoconferencing.

“BRHS had a local electrician install a SpaceX Starlink satellite dish at the Dargo Bush Nursing Centre to ensure fast and reliable connectivity to the cloud using Azure Space,” said Dan Hookham, CIO at Velrada.

“That provided the bandwidth needed for Velrada’s mixed reality-as-a-service technology, which delivered the trial telemedicine solution.”

The project included an eight-week pilot, which involved 12 telemedicine appointments, with six of these utilising specialists in Melbourne, which would normally require a four-and-a-half drive.

“The telemedicine solution is absolutely ground-breaking for healthcare in East Gippsland,” says BRHS CEO Robyn Hayles.

“By bridging the geographical gap between patients and specialists, we can better meet the medical needs of our diverse population while minimising disruption to their lives and livelihoods. The combination of satellite and mixed reality technologies and Microsoft’s Azure Space cloud infrastructure have taken our service to the next level of care.”

After completing the trial, BRHS has planned to provide telemedicine services at other locations across the region.

“The things that have been learnt even from this relatively short and highly innovative pilot, have given BRHS the opportunity to scale this across the region, and help reduce the challenges of health care delivery in some of our most remote regions,” said Dr Nic Woods, chief medical officer at Microsoft Australia.

“It’s a model that other communities across Australia and around the world can replicate, and it shows how this nascent democratisation of space combined with new technologies such as mixed reality can truly benefit not only patients but also regional and remote clinicians with their ability to access GPs, medical specialists and other care stakeholders in a more interactive and collaborative way.”

This is the latest example of Velrada’s work in the healthcare sector, with it scoring an implementation project in April to provide Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare for the upcoming Bethesda Health Care clinic in Cockburn, Western Australia.

According to the managed services provider’s director Jennifer Evans at the time, Velrada was chosen as the implementation partner on the project due to having industry knowledge and expertise, as well as backing from Microsoft.