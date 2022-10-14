Secure Agility’s Jody King takes over from Kirk Jones

Credit: Photo 2997768 © James Group Studios, Inc. | Dreamstime.com

Secure Agile has promoted Jody King to take over partner-related responsibilities from Kirk Jones after his announced departure.



Stepping up from general manager of marketing to general manager of marketing and alliance, King will be taking up Jones’ core responsibilities after he departs from Secure Agility on 14 October, which was announced last month.

King first started with Secure Agility in March 2019 and has remained in the role since. Prior to this, he worked at Superloop, AustralianOffice.biz, Kompression and Vector Communications, among other companies.

The managed services provider’s (MSP) CEO, David Abouhaidar, said King’s new role is set to lead to new growth.

“I'm sure this combination of the marketing and alliance roles will open great opportunities for proactive partners to get closer to our go-to-market activities,” he said.

Credit: Supplied Kirk Jones

Meanwhile, after departing Secure Agility, Jones is set to continue his work with the NSW Rural Fire Service, which he has been part of for 25 years, as well as working with Goodspanner a 4x4 accessory, tyre and mechanical service centre based in Sydney.



Speaking to ARN following the announcement of his departure in September, Jones said that he was leaving his position of four years after doing “everything I needed to do”.

“I’ve got all the vendors in place and everything up and running. It doesn’t need someone day-to-day,” he said at the time.