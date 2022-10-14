Menu
Secure Agility’s Jody King takes over from Kirk Jones

Secure Agility’s Jody King takes over from Kirk Jones

First started with Secure Agility back in March 2019.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 2997768 © James Group Studios, Inc. | Dreamstime.com

Secure Agile has promoted Jody King to take over partner-related responsibilities from Kirk Jones after his announced departure.

Stepping up from general manager of marketing to general manager of marketing and alliance, King will be taking up Jones’ core responsibilities after he departs from Secure Agility on 14 October, which was announced last month.

King first started with Secure Agility in March 2019 and has remained in the role since. Prior to this, he worked at Superloop, AustralianOffice.biz, Kompression and Vector Communications, among other companies.

The managed services provider’s (MSP) CEO, David Abouhaidar, said King’s new role is set to lead to new growth.

“I'm sure this combination of the marketing and alliance roles will open great opportunities for proactive partners to get closer to our go-to-market activities,” he said.

Kirk JonesCredit: Supplied
Kirk Jones

Meanwhile, after departing Secure Agility, Jones is set to continue his work with the NSW Rural Fire Service, which he has been part of for 25 years, as well as working with Goodspanner a 4x4 accessory, tyre and mechanical service centre based in Sydney. 

Speaking to ARN following the announcement of his departure in September, Jones said that he was leaving his position of four years after doing “everything I needed to do”.

“I’ve got all the vendors in place and everything up and running. It doesn’t need someone day-to-day,” he said at the time.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags secure agility

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 