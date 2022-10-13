Streakwave crowned first Tarana G1 distributor for Australia

Capable of delivering 1.6 Gbps of aggregate capacity per link.

Credit: Photo 148406248 © Stnazkul | Dreamstime.com

Streakwave has signed a distribution deal for Australia with fixed wireless access technology provider Tarana for its Gigabit 1 platform.



Referred to by the vendor as G1, the platform provides connectivity in non-line-of-sight scenarios and is aimed at wireless internet service providers (WISP), managed service providers and other point to multi-point wireless network operators.

The platform is capable of delivering 1.6 Gbps of aggregate capacity per link following an update last month. Additionally, Streakwave will offer Tarana's G1x2 model from mid-to-late next year.

As a result of the deal, Streakwave is the first distributor to offer G1 in Australia, as well as the Pacific Islands.

“G1 is an excellent addition to our portfolio and the new generation of wireless technology,” said Streakwave CEO Davin Spunner. “Tarana’s products are equipped with all of the capabilities needed for WISPs to deliver exceptional speed and range to customers, without the complexity of prior solutions.”

Basil Alwan, Tarana CEO, added that “Streakwave’s commitment to enabling their customers with the latest wireless innovations is crucial for closing the digital divide”.

“G1 will accelerate progress towards this all-important goal,” he added.