‘Strategic’ and ‘proactive’ approach sees Zoho channel sales hit 30%

Vijay Sundaram (Zoho) Credit: Zoho

Indian software vendor Zoho is doubling down on its channel strategy in Australia as its global partner sales hit 30 per cent.

The Chennai-headquartered online productivity tool developer has made “strategic” and “proactive” efforts to increase its partner footprint, according to its chief strategy officer Vijay Sundaram.

Ten years ago, channel sales accounted for just 13 per cent of Zoho’s total revenue but now form a third of its business, with future growth likely, Sundaram told ARN.

“Over the last few years, the channel has evolved from an important part of our global business to an absolutely essential foundation of it,” he said. “We see no reason why that upward trajectory cannot continue.”

Sundaram explained that the explosion of digital transformation in Australia has caused its target market of small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) to scale their technology adoption “to survive in the short-term and thrive in the long-term".

“The growth of our channel hasn’t just been due to that organically, but because it's a strategic and proactive global focus,” he added. “The channel helps us expand our networks with expert local partners who collectively possess all the specialities and proficiencies to address the unique needs of every business.”

Founded in 1996, Zoho develops software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and cloud applications that it claims are used by 80 million people worldwide.

Its businesses include CRM and productivity tools; Manage Engine, which is a system network and cloud administration technology; and webNMS, used by the telecommunications industry and internet of things (IoT) applications.

It first launched in Australia in February 2019, opening an office in Byron Bay, NSW, to provide local support for its-then network of 20 partners and 90,000 local users.

According to Sundaram, SMBs remain Zoho’s core market in Australia as they come to understand that digital transformation is about “more than a website or social media page”.

As a result, Zoho now has a local partner community of resellers, implementation partners, platform partners, systems integrators and indpendent software vendors (ISVs).

In Sundaram’s words, the channel is now “providing outstanding business scoping, implementation, sales and ongoing support”.

“The projects continue to be broad, but we’re seeing a lot of growth through services such as onboarding and training, automation, customisation, data migration, third-party integrations and customer applications,” he said.

Looking ahead towards further partner growth, Sundaram said Zoho was looking to “educate, equip and engage [its] partners” through on-site training and certifications, self-service tutorials and hosted webinars, access to dedicated partner pre-sale and product support teams, demo accounts and early access to new products and features.

“Inspire, our partner conference, is back this year and bigger and better than ever before. It’s hosted by Zoho partners, for Zoho partners and serves as a knowledge-sharing platform between our global partners, industry leaders and Zoho experts,” he said. “We’re incredibly excited by that event and the springboard it acts as.”