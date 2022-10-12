Menu
Netpoleon to distribute Skybox Security in Australia

Netpoleon to distribute Skybox Security in Australia

Will offer professional services capabilities to Skybox partners.

Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Paul Lim (Netpoloen)

Credit: Netpoloen

Netpoleon has signed a deal to distribute security analytics vendor Skybox Security in Australia. 

The vendor already has a distribution agreement with the US-based vendor for the ASEAN market, Skybox claimed, and stated extending the partnership to Australian channel players “is a logical step towards broadening market reach”. 

Founded in 2002, Skybox provides a platform that visualises and analyses hybrid and multi-cloud networks, providing context and understanding of the attack surface. 

It is currently led by regional sales director Michael Cohen in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), with engineers and marketing staff also based in Sydney. 

Paul Lim, regional director of A/NZ at Netpoleon, said the partnership would see Netpoleon provide professional services capabilities to Skybox partners, a move that will “shorten the time-to-value" for customers.  

Meanwhile, Shantanu Srivastava, VP for Skybox Asia Pacific (APAC) and Japan, said the vendor was looking to help organisations “create mature, consistent and enterprise-wide security posture management programs”. 

“Working with a distributor that understands our customers’ needs, has a dense partner ecosystem and a mature security practice make partnering with Netpoleon a strong choice for our next phase of growth,” he said.  

The deal marks Netpoleon’s third in Australia with a cyber security vendor in the last year, having partnered with Abnormal, Noname Security and Axonius since November 2021. 


