Optus towers business rebrands to Indara

Optus towers business rebrands to Indara

Comes a year after Optus parent Singtel partially sold off the company to AustralianSuper.

Credit: Supplied

The company previously known as Australian Tower Network (ATN) has rebranded to Indara Digital Infrastructure to usher in the next stage of the company.

The company is set to roll out the new branding over the coming months, replacing existing brands within its remit, which include ATN and Australian telecommunications tower provider Axicom, which it acquired in April this year.

The rebrand to Indara – a word Cameron Evans, the company’s CEO, claims to mean ‘strength’ and ‘powerful force’ in Spanish – is to better reflect the company’s refreshed strategic focus on customer outcomes, operating excellence and innovation, according to chair Sue O’Connor.

“Our transition to a new identity is a significant step for our organisation as we focus on strengthening our portfolio to meet current and emerging customer needs,” she said.

“Indara is a distinctive brand that aligns with our unique capabilities - our strong in-house technical engineering and design and our delivery of critical infrastructure, providing communities across Australia with a range of ways to stay connected.”

Then-known as ATN, Indara was partially sold by Optus parent Singtel in October 2021, with it selling 70 per cent of the business to AustralianSuper for $1.9 billion.

The business was an Optus subsidiary which operated the telco’s tower infrastructure. At the time of the sale, it had 2,312 mobile network towers and rooftop sites that comprised a total value of $2.3 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Optus gained continued access to the sites through a long-term lease agreement.

Its tower and rooftop site count expanded in April to over 4,300 as a result of the Axicom acquisition. It has also recently acquired public places, digital infrastructure and service providers ENE.HUB and HUB, with Indara previously announcing the deal in September and closing it last week.


ATN Indara Digital Infrastructure Australian Tower Network Indara

