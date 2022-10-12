Extreme Networks formally locks in Dicker Data

Stefan Compagnoni (Extreme Networks) Credit: Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks has formally appointed Dicker Data as one of its distributors for Australia as it seeks new partners for the market.

The US-based networking vendor inherited Dicker Data’s distribution agreement when the latter acquired the Security and Information Technology (SIT) division of Hills, which distributed Extreme Networks locally.

Speaking to ARN, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel chief Stefan Compagnoni explained that Extreme’s leadership team and Dicker “saw an opportunity to really partner strategically together”.

“It made sense with Dicker’s current reach to keep that partnership going and continue our distribution set-up the same,” he said.

“Dicker Data has big scale. The Extreme Networks business has doubled in the last three years, so for us to fuel the next phase of growth, that means going out to new partners. That comes across from the Dicker Data engine and the investment we are making in the A/NZ channel.”

According to Compagnoni, who joined Extreme from Arrow in 2020, the vendor has doubled its revenue over the last three years and now has a partner network of 400 in A/NZ.

Dicker Data will now sit alongside Extreme Networks’ other distributors, being Arrow, Sektor and Bluechip Infotech – a line-up Compagnoni is keen to keep.

“In A/NZ, every distributor focuses on their own vertical or their own segment and they have their own value-added service,” he said.

Dicker Data’s chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said he was pleased to take on the Extreme Networks business.

“We see a great opportunity to scale the reach of Extreme’s solutions in the Australian market and will be actively positioning their portfolio to both our extensive IT partner channel as well as the access control and surveillance markets,” he said.

The appointment coincides with Compagnoni’s promotion from channel manager to head of channel and inside sales of South Asia, which includes ASEAN, India and A/NZ.

Compagnoni’s expanded remit comes as Extreme Networks looks to hire a distribution account manager and an internal account manager for A/NZ.

“When I joined two and a half years ago, I was the single channel resource for A/NZ. We now have five people in A/NZ including myself,” he said. "That speaks to the investment Extreme Networks wants to make based on our success over the last two years. We can’t continue to grow without investing in our resources and our partners.”