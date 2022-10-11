MMT signs distie agreement with Cambium Networks

Erika Tedstone (MMT), Roy Wittert (Cambium Networks), Mark Eichler (MMT). Credit: MMT

Multimedia Technology (MMT) has struck an Australian distribution agreement with US wireless infrastructure provider Cambium Networks.

The deal will see MMT offer Cambium’s ONE Network portfolio of communications solutions to partners and managed service providers.

MMT will be granted access to Cambium Networks’ enterprise network solutions, which includes Wi-Fi access points, indoor and ruggedised Ethernet switching solutions and centralised cloud management.

The vendor will be looking to compete with the likes of Meraki and Aruba, which have traditionally been dominant in the mid and high-end market segments.

Managed service providers (MSP) in particular are said to benefit from Cambium Networks’ cloud management portal cnMaestro X, which aims to simplify the monitoring and management of customer networks, the vendor added.

“MMT has been in the networking market for over 20 years and has played a key role in developing the category,” said Roy Wittert, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) regional sales director for Cambium Networks.

“Their team already possesses the technical knowledge, connections and reputation for quality customer service that we look for in a distribution partner. MMT will fit well into our current ecosystem of distributors and are well positioned to contribute to the growth of our Enterprise grade Wi-Fi and switch offerings in the Australian market.”

MMT also recently signed agreements with espresso Displays and D3 Security in June and May, respectively.

The distributor also appointed channel veteran Greg Mikaelian as general manager for business development and marketing in August.

Mikaelian is now part of the MMT leadership team and was tasked with engaging in overall business development, contributing to improvement initiatives and acting as an “agent for change,” the distributor said at the time.