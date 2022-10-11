DTA opens up Cloud Marketplace to new suppliers

The Cloud Marketplace launched in 2021 with over 300 providers.

The federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) will refresh its Cloud Marketplace panel, opening it up to new service providers and consultants.



Launched in April 2021, the Cloud Marketplace provides solutions within two procurement categories: Cloud Services, which includes cloud computing as-a-service offerings, and Cloud Consulting, covering cloud computing-related professional services.

At its launch, the panel contained more than 300 providers, with the total figure sitting at 361 as of publishing. Now, the government is looking to increase this number, according to a request for tender (RFT).

Within the two categories, the government is seeking providers to cover 27 capabilities. These include, but are not limited to, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, customer support and engagement, data migration and transformation, edge computing, security and threat management and virtual reality (VR).

Panellists already in a category do not need to reapply, but are able to apply for categories they are not currently in.

Under this refresh, the DTA is continuing its current pricing model, which guarantees minimum discounts off list or recommended retail prices and caps the price of the offerings for the term of the agreement.

The panel is accepting submissions until 31 October.

At the launch of the Cloud Marketplace, the DTA said it would be refreshed regularly for new sellers to join.

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) slammed the DTA's procurement framework for ICT-related services last month, calling the process "ineffective" and "weak".

The audit was conducted to increase transparency of the DTA’s procurement framework, whether it was being conducted effectively and whether it was effectively managing contracts to deliver objectives and achieve value for money.

The ANAO's report found the DTA fell short across nine procurements examined and that contracts were not managed effectively.