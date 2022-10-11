NBN Co offers $125K for regional innovation

A grant worth $35,000 will be available to a selected partner and business.

Stephen Rue (NBN Co CEO) Credit: NBN Co

NBN Co has launched the third round of its regional Australian grants program, tabling a total of $125,000.

Grants worth $15,000 will be available to selected partners and businesses that look to increase “digital participation, productivity or social outcomes” in regional and remote Australia.

Businesses can apply across seven categories including health, agriculture, tourism, arts, education, Indigenous business and women in regional business.

The winner of each category will receive the $15,000 grant, with category winners placed into a pool to become the overall winner and receive an additional $20,000.

“This excellent program continues to go from strength to strength and every year we are amazed at the clever solutions and innovative thinking out there in regional and remote Australia,” said Gavin Williams, NBN Co chief development officer.

“Our purpose is to help lift the digital capability of Australia by connecting homes and businesses across Australia and providing access to the positive social and economic benefits enabled by access to a secure digital backbone.

“We know broadband connectivity can help improve health and lifestyle outcomes through enabling access to remote healthcare providers, online social networks and educational opportunities.”

The announcement follows the launch of NBN Co’s new definitive agreement with Telstra following approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which was announced last week.

It also released its revised special access undertaking (SAU) and discussion paper citing price cuts, caps, limitations and a conditional expiry in August.