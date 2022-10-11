Microsoft’s short-term sales focus in new cloud program hurts smaller partners

Three partners speak to ARN on how Microsoft’s new Cloud Partner Program is prioritising larger multinationals over smaller solutions providers.

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft’s focus on short-term sales in its new Cloud Partner Program is confusing some of its partner base, which is set to end some long-standing relationships between the vendor and those in the channel.

In the lead-up to the launch of the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program (MCPP), partner reception was mixed, to say the least, which went all the way from an anonymous petition being established to rally against the changes through to viewing the program as an “intelligent evolution”.

Dubbed by Microsoft as the partner program’s “first material change in 15 years”, the program replaces Gold and Silver competencies with a points-based system and six new ‘Solutions Partner’ designations.

These fall under the categories of data and AI (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), digital and app innovation (Azure), business applications, modern work and security.

To earn the level of solutions partner in any of the categories, partners will need to contribute towards their partner capability score, with 70 points needed across four measurement areas.

While the Gold and Silver tiers are no longer valid, partners will continue to receive legacy benefits until their next anniversary date, at which time partners do have the option of maintaining their old benefits aligned to their Gold or Silver status.

What’s wrong?

Now that the MCPP has gone live, there are some Australian partners that have expressed concern with the direction Microsoft is moving in, including one partner of the year from 2019 that is on track to lose its status as a Microsoft partner entirely.

This partner is Illuminance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner and 2019 Partner of the Year for Social Impact. The Perth partner has based its whole identity around providing Microsoft-based solutions; no matter where you look at its online presence, Illuminance presents itself as a Microsoft partner.

Credit: Illuminance Solutions Alex Liffers (Illuminance Solutions)

However, Illuminance’s development team lead, Alex Liffers, views the program as prioritising new sales over servicing existing clients. While the business isn’t giving up its Microsoft specialisation any time soon, the MCPP’s focus away from its current clients spells doom for its partner status.



“It's all about acquisition and new licensing. That seems to be their whole goal,” Liffers said to ARN.

“No client you have counts beyond the first 12 months. It's only what you provide them in the first 12 months. After that, it doesn't matter.

“We're working a lot in the NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme] sector and some of the rollouts take 18 to 24 months. They're quite large clients, but it's like they don't exist, which is not nice.”

Liffers concedes the focus on qualifications is solid, but only benefits large multinational organisations, which he says there aren’t a lot of in Australia.

“The Australian market isn't quite that sort of size. Even the size of customer you need, has to be very substantial to make a dent in the annual revenue or licence acquisition that they're targeting,” he said.

“It takes a lot to get that sort of volume of licensing for projects unless you do nothing but churn out people and projects one after the other – just pump and dump, basically. Do the project, leave it with the client, move on to the next one and ignore the existing ones.”

Credit: Catalytic IT Michael Lester (Catalytic IT)

Michael Lester, director at Gold Microsoft partner Burswood-based Catalytic IT, agreed with Liffers’ sentiments and pointed towards the MCPP's infrastructure category to explain his frustrations.



According to him, the program’s infrastructure stream is scored on a combination of performance, skilling and customer success, which he claims is “disproportionately” focused on bringing in new partners.

“It's entirely possible to become a Microsoft Cloud partner without necessarily demonstrating any technical capability at all,” he said.

“So, if I'm adding 10 new customers every year and they're using a certain proportion of the product set that's within the Office 365 licences that they're using on a regular basis, I will get over 70 marks out of 100 without having any technical competency at all with the products.

“I can literally just be a licensed transacting organisation and become a Cloud partner. Whereas I can be a very technically competent organisation that doesn't necessarily grow their customer base by 10 new customers every year, or who operates in industries where they don't get associated partner of record, even if they are growing their partner base. Because I don't have those net new adds, I'll never make that 70 per cent mark in our partner competency.”

For Mathew McCabe at Perth-based iQuest, the program is “worrying and concerning”, flying in the face of the simplicity of Microsoft’s own solutions.

“It just seems at the side of the 365 journey; it's toted as a very easy way to perform business. There's only month-to-month costs. You can elect or use as much as you want to use, everything seems flexible,” he said to ARN.

“Now that most of the globe has gone into the Microsoft 365 container, they've now tighten it down. You can't really do month-to-month anymore. It all gets locked in the certain terms and conditions and there's always an asterisk now on a Microsoft licence.

“It just doesn't seem sustainable. It seems that Microsoft just wants like a large enterprise that churns through leads as a means to their portfolio and then just continues on year-on-year for an unsustainable growth pattern.”

So, what needs to change?

Liffers is adamant that recognising partner retention is the most important thing missing from the MCPP.

“What's the point if you acquire new clients but lose 20? In my mind, that means you've gone backwards, but in Microsoft's eyes, that means you're a great solution provider,” he said.

“In the long run, I don't know if that's going to do their brand that much good because at the moment, the platform, especially in Australia from what I can see, is winning out over Amazon, Salesforce and Google in every way – because of very open data formats, Azure doesn't care what languages you use anymore; they're just as friendly towards Linux as they are towards Windows or PHP as they are to C# and .NET.

“They've become rather agnostic in their infrastructure to everything else and everything's open. You can go find out what all the audit histories are for all their data centres around the world through the trust centre – that openness and transparency is great for clients.

“But, if their systems are starting to fall apart because partners are ignoring them because they're too busy chasing the new licence in some way, that's not going to last.

Read more on the next page...