FirstWave charts US expansion with sales lead appointment

Australia-founded software company FirstWave Cloud Technology has made a major foray into the US market with the appointment of James Morzelewski as sales director for North America.

Prior to joining FirstWave, Morzelewski was sales director at “key competitor” SolarWinds for over eight years where he led a variety of teams spanning commercials and sales in North America.

During his time at Solarwinds, Morzelewski secured accounts including Uber, Marriot and NCR, FirstWave claimed.

He also has over 15 years of sales management experience across the cyber security and network management space.

According to FirstWave, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Morzelewski will be focused on building strong sales growth on the back of a significant pipeline in the North America region.

“The FirstWave culture, people and network management and security solutions made joining this team an easy decision,” said Morzelewski.

“The future for FirstWave is very exciting and I look forward to leveraging my experience to strengthen the sales efforts as we continue to grow our client base in North America and globally.”

FirstWave CEO Danny Maher said Morzelewski will "hit the ground running" at the company.

The appointment comes a year after FirstWave acquired San Francisco-headquartered network management, automation and IT audit software provider Opmantek in a deal valued at $62 million.

As a result of the agreement, Opmantek's-then executive chairman Maher became FirstWave’s managing director and CEO, replacing departed Neil Pollock.

The acquisition of Opmantek also gave FirstWave an in-road into the US market, where Opmantek was selling its software-as-as-service to managed services providers and small-businesses in North America.

Last month, FirstWave culled the Opmantek brand in order to align its goals around network discovery, management and cyber security for enterprises, managed service providers (MSP) and telecommunications carriers.