Telstra drops BlackBerry into BPAY Group

Telco served as reseller partner as payment company replaces its endpoint protection software.

Credit: Blackberry

Telstra has acted as the reseller partner for BlackBerry, delivering its security solutions to Sydney-based payment scheme provider BPAY Group.

The telco provider was tapped to sell BackBerry’s CylancePROTECT solution as a replacement for BPAY’s legacy endpoint security software.

BPAY's legacy system required it to constantly connect to the internet to download new definitions to each endpoint. According to the payment company, the old technology lacked protection against emerging and zero-day threats.

This, BPAY said, represented a “significant security loophole”. Additionally, the daily definition downloads significantly impacted system performance.

As a result, BPAY tapped BlackBerry CylancePROTECT and its CylanceOPTICS endpoint detection and response solution for its new fleet of laptops.

BPAY is also considering deploying CylancePERSONA for authentication and policy management.

“The tools combined have been fantastic and we’ve even got a few people using the home edition of CylancePROTECT because they enjoyed it so much on their work devices,” said Trevor Cushen, head of security, IT risk, and governance at BPAY.

“I’m one of them. I got the bundle of ten licenses to push out to my kids, my parents and my brother and sister, none of whom are tech savvy; it keeps them safe and gives us all the comfort of not having to worry about security.”

BlackBerry acquired the security firm Cylance in 2019, which allowed it to build a portfolio of solutions, comprising enterprise products and security.

A year later, the formerly separate organisations merged their partner programs, creating a single registration program and new tiers of Gold, Platinum and Emerald.

This year, BlackBerry updated the program, bringing a renewed focus on managed security services providers (MSSP).

The refreshed program included marketing incentives, a global hiring campaign for partner support and an updated curriculum of training, tools and enablement resources.