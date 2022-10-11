Rapid Circle steps into WA with Seven Sigma acquisition

Picks up Microsoft partner with skills in Power Platform, Office 365 and Azure.

The Netherlands-based Rapid Circle has dipped its toe into the Western Australian market with the acquisition of Microsoft partner Seven Sigma Business Solutions.



Acquired for an unknown sum, Seven Sigma was founded in 2007 and has 16 employees, offering services associated with the Microsoft Power Platform, Office 365 and Azure. Among other projects, it previously played a hand in the development of an app to assist with Victoria's overhaul of its rail infrastructure.

This now brings the number of Australian states Rapid Circle Australia operates in to four, adding to offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Queensland.

ARN understands that Seven Sigma will be merged into the Rapid Circle business over the next six to 12 months.

Credit: Supplied Stewart Bairstow (Rapid Circle)

“Since our very first conversation with the team at Seven Sigma, we have been eagerly anticipating the additional value we can deliver together with our shared customers – specifically with the Microsoft Power Platform,” said Stewart Bairstow, Rapid Circle Australia CEO.



“In parallel, the opportunity to establish a formal presence in Western Australia with an established and culturally aligned organisation who have 16 amazingly talented and experienced people is super exciting.”

Meanwhile, Paul Culmsee, Seven Sigma managing partner and co-founder, said there has been an exponential increase in demand for people with Power Platform skills since its release.

“For Seven Sigma, combining forces with Rapid Circle represents a logical and beneficial next step for our team and our clients to extend upon our expertise and expand our reach,” he said. “Rapid Circle and Seven Sigma have a shared heritage in the Microsoft ecosystem and most importantly for us, shared values in delivering effective management consulting alongside proven technical acumen.”

The two businesses were well-known to each other prior to the deal, but they had not conducted any joint business together.



This acquisition marks the third for Rapid Circle in Australia, following its purchase of Adopt & Embrace in August 2021 and Insync Technology in March 2021.