Orro to support First Nations IT mentorship program

Will support 10 female students and provide insights into career pathways in security and technology.

Rachel Sands (Orro Group) Credit: Orro Group

Orro Group has partnered with not-for-profit organisation Stars Foundation to provide information technology and communication (ITC) mentors for young women from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Under the partnership, which is in conjunction with education charity The Generations Foundation, Orro is to support 10 female students at Heatley Secondary College in Townsville, as well as hosting workplace visits for students.

It will also provide insights into career pathways in security and technology, as well as participate in local Stars Foundation events.

“This partnership will help to introduce our participants to career pathways and opportunities in the ITC industry and contribute to our important goal of inspiring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women to reach their full potential,” said Stars Foundation founder and CEO Andrea Goddard.

Rachel Sands, chief people officer at Orro, added its business is “passionate about creating a workplace where ... where “women of all cultures can thrive, share ideas and make their mark on the technology sector”.

“We believe that by tapping into and fostering people’s strengths, you not only get the best out of them but also a better outcome for the whole team,” she said.

“It is with this philosophy in mind that we are proud to embark on a partnership with Stars Foundation to help carve a pathway for Indigenous females, as well as shape the industry’s future female leaders.”

In August, Orro announced the first five recipients of its IT university scholarship program, the Orro Scholarship Program, which is aimed at supporting people from under-represented groups.

Also supported in conjunction with The Generations Foundation, The Orro Scholarship Program runs in partnership with University of Technology Sydney and Western Sydney University.