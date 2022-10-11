DDLS partners with pen testing specialist Offensive Security

Will now offer cyber security training based on OffSec content to the A/NZ market.

DDLS has partnered with US penetration testing and digital forensics specialist Offensive Security (OffSec), offering its training content to the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) market.

The Australian provider of corporate IT and process training has become a Gold Learning/Education partner, which will allow it to offer courses in penetration testing, cloud security, web application, exploit development and security operations.

New York-based Offensive Security’s products include self-paced learning and access cyber security training, as well as certification programs, virtual labs and open source projects.

“Our new partnership with OffSec will only serve to strengthen our existing cyber security portfolio,” said Gary Duffield, head of vendor partnerships at DDLS.

“With the cyber security threat landscape rapidly evolving, it’s never been more crucial for security professionals to close the skills gap through hands-on training and continuous education."

Meanwhile, Sean Donnelly, head of channel and partnerships at OffSec, said he was happy to introduce the company’s cyber security training to the A/NZ market “where demand for cyber skills is always high”.

“This is an important opportunity for Offensive Security to expand its global reach into the region and we’re excited to have a local industry leader like DDLS on board,” he added.

Last year, DDLS bought New Zealand’s largest provider of ICT and digital skills training, Auldhouse, for A$16.6 million (NZ$17.3 million).

The year before, the company opened its first training campus in the Philippines as part of plans to expand into Asia Pacific.