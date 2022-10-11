Channel UC breaks ranks with MIA Distribution, sets out on its own

Brad Milne (Channel UC) Credit: Channel UC

Channel UC, a business unit of MIA Distribution, has broken away to form its own entity not long after the latter was acquired by Bluechip Infotech in August.

The unit, which was launched in 2020, focuses on unified communications, contact centre and UC analytics software reaching tier 1 carriers, telco resellers, MSPs and ISPs.

The acquisition of MIA Distribution by Bluechip does not impact the solutions or the vendor partnerships on offer by Channel UC nor is there in cross-over in the partners being supplied by MIA, the distributor said.

The unit has experienced growth in its two years of operations and will be made up of 19 local staff situated nationally across Australia with previous co-owner and managing director of MIA Distribution, Brad Milne, moving into the leadership seat as managing director for Channel UC.

“The breakaway of Channel UC gives us the ability to increase investment and offer a razor focus on our product offerings,” Milne said.

Vendor relationships that will continue with the breakaway of Channel UC include Eclipse UC, Dialpad, CC4Teams, Analytics 365, Clobba as well as a host of Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solutions.

To date, the specialist UC Software distributor has new financial backing and has already embarked on the launch of its UC marketplace known as Xchange, set to launch in September.

Channel UC will also maintain its local UC infrastructure and upstream carrier interconnect relationships offering its partner network voice carriage, business fibre, NBN and billing solutions.

“We are extremely excited to have the full attention of the Channel UC business," said Anne-Meine Gramsma, Contact Center 4 All CCO, which has a partnership with MIA. "The Milne brothers have built a fantastic business in MIA and subsequently in Channel UC more recently and they have the full weight of our support as they break away to focus entirely on our software products.”