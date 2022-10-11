SRA founder Steven Rowe passes the baton amid rebrand

Steven Rowe (SRA) Credit: SRA

Adelaide-founded IT services company SRA Information Technology has undergone a changing of the guard as its founder and CEO, Steven Rowe, steps aside.

Rowe, who founded the Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner 30 years ago, will take on the role of chairman as its executive manager for sales, marketing and people, Tim Chopping, assumes leadership.

Credit: SRA Tim Chopping (SRA)

"Tim's combination of experience, knowledge and drive makes him the ideal fit to lead us into its next chapter as CEO,” Roe said.

“He operates with a high-performance and inclusive methodology, flowing through in his leadership style as he leads our three-year strategic growth plan. As I focus on my role as chairman, my priorities will primarily shift to supporting and guiding emerging technology entrepreneurs and organisational governance."

Following Chopping’s ascension, Rowe will also assume the role of founder in residence within SRA’s start-up incubator Labs.

The changeover comes as SRA drops the ‘Information Technology’ from its name as part of an overall rebrand and marks its 30th anniversary.

Chopping first joined SRA in 2014 as a sales veteran with 15 years of experience in the software and services field, holding roles at Pentana Solutions and LexisNexis.

During his time at SRA, Tim built a professional sales and marketing capability and launched the SRA People offering nationally. The company more than doubled in size in this time and now has 200 people in offices across Adelaide, Darwin, Canberra, Brisbane and Perth. The company also plans to launch a base in Hobart by the end of the year.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside Steve and the entire SRA family," said Chopping.

"SRA has an amazing market opportunity and we are just scratching the surface of what's possible. I am honoured to lead such a dedicated group of people as we continue our focus, passion and dedication to achieving outcomes for clients and staff."