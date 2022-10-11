Aus Post enters broadband ring with NBN partnership

Comes as postal service attempts to diversify its offerings.

Credit: Australia Post

Australia Post has thrown its hat into the broadband ring as it launches its own residential internet service using NBN Co’s network.

The government-owned business has launched eight different month-to-month plans for use in National Broadband Network (NBN) serviceable locations, claiming it will offer several download speed options up to

Australia Post Broadband will start at $54 a month for a basic NBN package with evening speeds of 11mbps. This ranges up to $74 per month for a 66mbps plan.

Customers have to option of using their own modem or purchasing one from Australia Post, which is built on Wi-Fi 6 and includes a VoIP service.

The NBN offering will sit alongside Australia Post’s existing mobile plans.



“Customers want choice when it comes to selecting their home internet service, so we are providing a range of plans to suit people’s usage habits,” said Australia Post executive general manager of retail Catriona Noble.

“Our priority was also to make it easy for customers to switch to Australia Post Broadband.”

The announcement follows Australia Post embarking on its own two-year telecommunications upgrade back in 2019, refreshing the internet for 4,000 post offices.

Cisco, NBN Co, Orro Group, Engage, VMware, Star21 and Telstra were involved in the transformation program.