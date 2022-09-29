Trellix to launch Xtend partner program next year

Britt Norwood (Trellix) Credit: Trellix

Cyber security vendor Trellix is launching a new partner program next year for the deployment of its extended detection and response (XDR) offering.



Named Xtend, the initiative is touted as a “unified partner program”, according to Britt Norwood, the company’s senior vice president of global channels and commercial.

“We co-developed the Xtend program with our partners to create the right business model for deploying Trellix XDR,” he said. “Partners can count on Trellix to help drive profitability for our partners and reward partner value.”

The program is also able to be tailored to each partner’s business model and target market, with the vendor claiming it “delivers stronger customer outcomes”.

Trellix claims the program offers a collection of benefits, including a training curriculum that supports partners from their first sale through to their first installation of the Trellix XDR program.

Demand creation is also on offer, with differentiated sales plays provided to accelerate customer engagement, increase deal registration and help in building a sales pipeline.

In addition, partners will be provided with 24/7 support and resources, including playbooks to build out managed services and incident response offerings, as well as how to leverage Trellix intellectual property and apply threat intelligence from Trellix’s Advanced Research Center.

The program is set to launch in early 2023.

Trellix formed in January this year out of a merger between security vendors McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, planning at the time of its inception to focus on managed service providers (MSPs) across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In June, Vicki Batka came on board to lead sales for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.