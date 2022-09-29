Accounting firm PKF Digital merges with Oracle partner Onlineone

Onlineone will be rebranded as PKF Digital.

Credit: Photo 138157688 © Moonrun - Dreamstime.com

The digital arm of accounting and advisory firm PKF has merged with Oracle NetSuite solution provider, Onlineone.

With this amalgamation, PKF Digital, also a NetSuite solution provider, will further improve its ability to help customers take advantage of NetSuite.

PKF Sydney/Newcastle managing partner Bob Bell said the merger presented an important step as it continued to accelerate the growth of its digital offerings and the ability to advise and support clients in all facets of their business.

As a result of the merger, the Onlineone brand will be retired, coming under the PKF Digital banner.

“We strive to ensure that our project delivery and customer success models represent the NetSuite ecosystem,” Onlineone CEO Don McLean said.

“Joining PKF enables us to help more customers adopt an integrated business system to support their goals.”

In 2013, New Zealand-based IT services company, Fronde acquired Onlineone, to help expand its Australian presence at the time. The owners, McLean and Craig Traub bought the business back in 2020.

In October last year, Onlineone purchased the NetSuite customer accounts of Akuna Solutions, building on 20 years of market expertise and specialised capabilities across Australia.

The move was designed to expand NetSuite reach across the mid-market through business and technical consulting services, scaling alongside increased customer demand for cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

“Our aim is to provide companies who use NetSuite with the best possible resources so they get the best business outcomes and success from their investment,” McLean said. “Our only focus is NetSuite and we grow through these types of acquisitions."



