Adobe taps IBM’s Katrina Troughton to lead A/NZ growth

Katrina Troughton Credit: Supplied

Adobe has appointed former IBM managing director Katrina Troughton as its vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to bolster growth in the region.

She takes over from Suzanne Steele who relocated back to her native UK earlier this year after 10 years of working internationally. Steele has remained with Adobe and is currently vice president and managing director for Adobe UK and Ireland, Middle East and Africa.



Reporting to Simon Tate, president for Asia Pacific (APAC), Troughton will lead Adobe’s business and operations across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Document Cloud.

Troughton brings over thirty years’ experience in the global technology sector, holding various leadership roles within IBM in Australia, New Zealand, China, and the USA, most recently as the A/NZ managing director. She exited the role in February after IBM decided to merge its A/NZ business with its operations in Southeast Asia and Korea to create a business group covering the entire region, naming it ASEANZK.

As IBM’s A/NZ managing director, Troughton was responsible for driving growth and transforming client relationships to leverage technology across the business. She was also responsible for the development and implementation of IBM’s first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) – a framework for advancing reconciliation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Troughton also brings extensive experience in acquisition integration, with responsibility for 40 acquisitions across her career.

“Digital has become the way for people to connect, work, learn, and be entertained, and I am confident Adobe is the best placed technology partner to help businesses, brands, and individuals succeed in today’s digital-first world,” Troughton said.

With a passion for career development and digital skilling within the IT industry, Troughton also currently serves on the TAFE NSW Advisory Board, is a Careers NSW Ambassador, and supports the development of women leaders through her work with Chief Executive Women.

“Katrina is an experienced and creative outcome-focused leader with a proven track record of delivering results and transforming businesses for sustainable growth,” said Tate.