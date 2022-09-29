Avocado Consulting expands security offering with Cyberisk

L-R: Gerardo-Barranquero (Avocado Consulting), David-Vohradsky (Cyberisk) Credit: Supplied

Sydney-headquartered IT services Avocado Consulting has acquired Melbourne security specialist Cyberisk.

As part of the acquisition, Cyberisk founder David Vohradsky will join Avocado to lead the cyber security practice and bring a team focused on cyber architecture and governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

Cyberisk has previously worked with Avocado on a referral basis. However, the duo said that “now is the time to combine services to better meet clients' needs”.

“We are excited to welcome David and his team. David is a seasoned security specialist and recognised industry expert with an established base of corporate and government clients,” said Avocado Consulting CEO Gerardo Barranquero.

“There’s no doubt, the threat landscape is ever-changing and increasing. Security must be a priority for all decision-makers and IT teams to retain the trust of customers. By strengthening our cyber security capabilities, we are confident we can continue to support clients to deliver technology change with certainty.”

Established in 2004, Avocado provides testing, digital and cloud solutions, product delivery and governance and cyber security services.

It has partnerships with the likes of Splunk, Dynatrace Red Hat and Cyberark, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Meanwhile, Cyberisk was founded in in 2013 and specialises in governance, risk, cyber security advisory, control assurance, security and architecture services.

“This is a natural evolution for Cyberisk as our services and cultures are well aligned,” Vohradsky said.

“We can now include the strength of Avocado’s delivery services to address gaps in our client's cyber architecture and GRC reviews. Together, we provide a multi-service capability for our clients' cyber security needs.”