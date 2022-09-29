HD IT deploys RingCentral for Parramatta Eels

Credit: Parramatta Eeels

Paramatta-based IT service provider HD IT has deployed a new customer experience platform using RingCentral and Salesforce for its local National Rugby League (NRL) team, the Eels.

The managed services provider was tapped by the Parramatta Eels to help it deal with the volume of customer calls in the lead up to Christmas and until the start of the new NRL season.

To ease the pressure, HD IT delivered a RingCentral integration with Salesforce in order to give visibility into its customer base and their concerns.

The project also included RingCentral’s Live Reports, which ensures an improved customer experience through detailed reporting and analytics, allowing the membership team to see and manage what is happening in the queues in real-time.

“The combination of digital platforms, including RingCentral and Salesforce, gives us visibility on who we are talking to and the different touch points we are having with them,” said Rhys Redfearn, commercial operations manager at the Parramatta Eels.

“Our customer service is now at the level where we are going to be the benchmark for NRL clubs going forward.”

The deployment also aided the additional staff who were hired to help handle call volumes during the peak times.

RingCentral’s communications and collaboration platform was also recently used to build a collaboration system for Evergreen Shipping Agency, also using Avaya Cloud Office.