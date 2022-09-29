Nintex names top APAC partners for 2022

Eric Johnson (Nintex) Credit: Nintex

End-to-end process management and workflow automation vendor Nintex has celebrated the efforts of its top-performing partners in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region at its 2022 Nintex APAC Partner Awards.

In Australia, Myriad Technologies took home the Business Excellence award, which is handed to those that bring Nintex’s process platform to new organisations.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s rapidMation scored the Business Transformation award, which is based on top customer entries to the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.

Additionally, PlanB Consulting won the Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrades award for driving generational upgrades to Nintex Workflow Cloud.

Other winners in the APAC region include the Singapore-based Alrighty Labs for the Customer Success award, Thailand’s Cumulus International Co for the Business Acceleration award and ACW Solutions in Hong Kong for the Regional Spotlight award.

According to the vendor, each of the award winners were selected based on measurable, “high-impact” business results and continuous improvements for public and private sector organisations over Nintex’s 2022 fiscal year, which is the 12 month period ending 30 June.



"Every 2022 Nintex Partner Award winner has consistently displayed invaluable expertise, helping organisations to reimagine the way they work with the ease and power of the Nintex platform,” said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO.

"This year's award-winning group of channel partners has an unwavering commitment to help companies digitise their critical business processes, to meet their individual businesses challenges."