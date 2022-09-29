Menu
Nintex names top APAC partners for 2022

Nintex names top APAC partners for 2022

Myriad Technologies, rapidMation and PlanB Consulting all received awards.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Eric Johnson (Nintex)

Eric Johnson (Nintex)

Credit: Nintex

End-to-end process management and workflow automation vendor Nintex has celebrated the efforts of its top-performing partners in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region at its 2022 Nintex APAC Partner Awards.

In Australia, Myriad Technologies took home the Business Excellence award, which is handed to those that bring Nintex’s process platform to new organisations.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s rapidMation scored the Business Transformation award, which is based on top customer entries to the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.

Additionally, PlanB Consulting won the Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrades award for driving generational upgrades to Nintex Workflow Cloud.

Other winners in the APAC region include the Singapore-based Alrighty Labs for the Customer Success award, Thailand’s Cumulus International Co for the Business Acceleration award and ACW Solutions in Hong Kong for the Regional Spotlight award.

According to the vendor, each of the award winners were selected based on measurable, “high-impact” business results and continuous improvements for public and private sector organisations over Nintex’s 2022 fiscal year, which is the 12 month period ending 30 June.

"Every 2022 Nintex Partner Award winner has consistently displayed invaluable expertise, helping organisations to reimagine the way they work with the ease and power of the Nintex platform,” said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO.

"This year's award-winning group of channel partners has an unwavering commitment to help companies digitise their critical business processes, to meet their individual businesses challenges."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Nintex

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 