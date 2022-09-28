Deloitte Australia launches MSSP practice

Ian Blatchford (Deloitte) Credit: Deloitte

Deloitte Australia has launched a managed security services provider (MSSP) practice as it attempts to provide Asia Pacific (APAC) customers 24-hour threat detection.

The Australian branch of global systems integrator has launched its managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service, which combines a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with MSSP offerings.

These services include prevention, detection, advanced threat hunting, response and remediation.

“Cyber is the foundation of trust for today’s digital-first businesses. However, with the increasing number and speed of cyber threats, it is getting difficult to keep that foundation secure,” said Dwayn Lythgo, Deloitte Asia Pacific cyber detect and respond leader.

“This is further exacerbated by the cost and complexity of building, operating and staffing a cyber security infrastructure of common detection, alert management and incident response capability in-house.”

According to Lythgo, MXDR aims to help customers expand cyber coverage while “optimising spending”, as well as easing the pressure on resources.

MXDR by Deloitte is delivered through Deloitte’s Cyber Operate Delivery Network across Asia Pacific and provides protection, detection and response for endpoints, cloud security workloads and proactive hunting, intelligence, attack surface and vulnerability management.

Launched recently in the US, the MXDR leverages vendor partnerships with CrowdStrike and Splunk.

“Given the ever-increasing threat landscape coupled with regulatory and operational pressures across Australia, organisations are required to respond to threats at scale and pace,” said Deloitte Asia Pacific cyber leader Ian Blatchford

“The MXDR suite provides organisations in Australia access to a truly next-generation managed service, which delivers outcomes that matter and improves the security posture of their businesses. MXDR by Deloitte enables organisations to better manage the threats they face and thrive in today’s volatile environment.”

Deloitte Australia has been ramping up its local cyber security practice for a number of years now. In 2020, it acquired Melbourne-headquartered provider Zimbani, as well as Sliced Tech in 2021.

Earlier this year, Deloitte formed a global strategic alliance with cloud security vendor Netskope to promote the uptake of secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE) security frameworks by their mutual clients.