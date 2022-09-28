Cube Networks appoints director of customer engagement

Will be responsible for spearheading Cube’s customer engagement strategy for the 2023 financial year.

L-R: Frank Arena, Erez Grushka (Cube Networks) Credit: Cube Networks

Managed service provider (MSP) Cube Networks has appointed NetApp account executive Erez Grushka as its director of customer engagement.



He takes over from David D'Aprano, who held the position in an interim capacity.

In the role, Grushka will be responsible for spearheading Cube’s customer engagement strategy for the 2023 financial year.

He comes over from NetApp, where he worked in partnership with Cube over the last five years, with the MSP stating he “has a solid understanding of the business”.

Prior to NetApp, he also held roles with Deloitte, Nimble Storage, Thomas Duryea Consulting and Commander.

Cube CEO Frank Arena said Grushka’s role will be important for moving the MSP into its “next phase of maturity and excellence”.

“We have set some big, bold goals for the next [three to five] years and Erez will be pivotal in helping us achieve those with confidence,” Arena said.

“He is well respected in the industry with an abundance of market knowledge and expertise that will no doubt help us drive success over the coming years for our customers and our business.”

Grushka’s appointment comes more than a month after Cube opened an office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and hired Trushan Handy to establish and lead the MSP’s expansion efforts in the country.

Plans are in place to hire 50 team members by the end of this financial quarter and expanding the team further throughout FY23.