Ingram’s Brett Armstrong joins blueAPACHE as sales GM

Brett Armstrong (blueAPACHE) Credit: blueAPACHE

Managed services provider blueAPACHE has appointed Brett Armstrong to a newly created role as general manager sales.

Based in Melbourne, Armstrong will be responsible for scaling sales momentum both in Australia and globally in alignment with the company’s 'Experience Business' IT service strategy, which focuses on providing high impact employee experience and empowering customer experience outcomes.

“The appointment of Brett Armstrong to the senior leadership team as general manager – sales will accelerate blueAPACHE’s ambition to be the global mid-market service provider of choice,” blueAPACHE founder and managing director, Chris Marshall said. “His proven commercial background, combined with strong customer focus, will help take us to the next level of our growth strategy.”

Armstrong has more than 20 years of IT sales experience in the IT industry and was previously director of advanced solutions at Ingram Micro. The distributor has confirmed it is currently recruiting to fill Armstrong’s role.

Prior to Ingram Micro, Armstrong worked at JB Hi-Fi Solutions as A/NZ general manager and has also worked at Winthrop Australia and Ipex.

“I’m looking forward to building on its foundation of success and supporting the company to help customers emerging from the pandemic with hybrid workforces which will create opportunities for long term transformational change, innovation and growth,” Armstrong said.

Ingram Micro senior vice president and A/NZ country chief executive Tim Ament said Armstrong was an integral part of the Australian executive leadership team for close to four years in helping to establish its Advanced Solutions practices and building cohesive teams supporting resellers.

“Brett leaves behind an incredibly capable team and we look forward to working with him in his new role at blueAPACHE,” Ament said.

Earlier this year, blueAPACHE was honoured in winning CyberArk Global MSP of the Year, Rapid 7 APAC’s Fastest Growth Partner of the Year, Fortinet Growth Partner for 2021 and the 2021 HPE Service Provider of the Year.

blueAPACHE was also crowned ARN Innovation Award 2022 winner for Partner Innovation - Mid-Market.

The company also extended its cloud migration partnership for three more years with Brotherhood of St Laurence and is driving growth for IT as a service by delivering on project service and infrastructure procurement.