6clicks accelerates channel expansion with $10M raise and Synnex deal

L-R: Anthony Stevens, Louis Strauss and Andrew Robinson (6clicks) Credit: 6clicks

Melbourne-based software vendor 6clicks has completed a $10 million capital raise led by Centerstone Capital as it plans to scale its presence with partners.

This follows significant growth for the company, which has quadrupled to over 3,000 users and 80 partners in the last year.

6clicks was previously funded by private investors, including high net worth individuals and family offices.

However, it has now secured the $10 million Series A funding, led by Centerstone Capital, a venture capitalist firm founded by John Meacock, the former vice chairman and chief strategy officer of Deloitte.

Meacock will now join the 6clicks board of directors to support the company’s growth and engagement with global advisory firms.

Speaking to ARN about the funding, founder and CEO Anthony Stevens said the capital will be used to scale and build out 6clicks' partner ecosystem.

“The use of the funds is to continue to improve the technology but do that in a way that opens up opportunities for other partners or software providers to plug into our platform,” he said. “We’re an exclusively channel-led business. This gives the channel another avenue to market their services onto our platform.

“We have opportunities galore in the US and the UK. I would say over 50 per cent of our growth is going to be focused on these markets. They’re massive markets and the global GRC [governance, risk and compliance] market is growing at about 12 per cent per annum. These are massive numbers and there are huge winds behind us."

The governance, risk, and compliance software provider’s funding comes as it signs up Synnex to be its first global distributor, covering Australia, the US and the UK, which was hinted by Stevens earlier this year.

6clicks now works with both traditional resellers, managed service providers (MSP) and consultants and has channel encompassing 65 such partners spanning Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) – which includes companies such as CyberCX and Tesserent – as well as the US and South Africa.

The company has also recently refreshed its partner program for resellers, which has three tiers: Silver, Gold and Platinum. 6clicks now has plans to open up the platform to complementary technology providers.

Speaking about the opportunities for partners, Stevens added: “Service providers use our product to streamline risk and compliance services. With the huge shortage of skills in this industry, especially cyber security, companies are looking for technology to streamline their service delivery, so they don’t have to rely on manual methods with customers. This gives them more leverage with a single resource.

“Governments are only going to put increased controls around companies and make them step up to a higher bar. That’s where our platform kicks in: it helps the customers do that and also helps the advisors do the service more efficiently. It’s going be a crazy period."

The fundraise took place three years after 6clicks acquired fellow software vendor TrustyGate’s assets, people and customer contracts in 2019, with the TrustyGate brand coming under the 6clicks umbrella.