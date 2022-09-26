Atturra wins Smartsheet APAC Partner of the Year

Stephen Kowal (Atturra CEO) Credit: Atturra

Atturra has been named as Asia Pacific (Asia Pacific) Partner of the Year at Smartsheet’s global channel awards.

The IT consultancy formerly known as FTS Group was recognised for driving the “strongest growth and capabilities” across the enterprise software vendor’s APAC partner community.

Announced during the vendor’s 2022 Global Partner Summit, the awards precede the launch of the Smartsheet Aligned Partner Program, which starts in February 2023.



During the summit, the company unveiled the refreshed program structure, which will recognise and reward over 800 global partners with “tailored benefits allowing them to differentiate their value-add and promote the extensive investments they have made in Smartsheet”.

Atturra's CTO Iain Elliott said the new partner program would have a two-fold benefit. "It will boost Smartsheet’s presence in Australia and New Zealand while also improving the quality of Smartsheet’s relationship with the partners, and in turn, their clients," he said.

He added that he looked forward to the sales, marketing and engagement possibilities that the refreshed program opens up.

According to Steve Stewart, global head of channel at Smartsheet, annual bookings led by partners has grown an average of 59 per cent year-over-year since launching the program three years ago.

“As customer requests for increasingly complex solutions continued to grow, it was imperative that our program evolve and offer enterprise-grade benefits to our partners so they can continue to provide best-in-class service for our customers,” he said. “With the new structure, Smartsheet Aligned will be significantly more robust and focused on complex solution building than anyone else in the collaborative work management market.”

The win for Atturra comes just three months after its failed bid to fully acquire publicly listed IT services provider MOQ Limited for $15 million.

The consultancy bowed out when Melbourne-based Brennan came in with a superior $23-million offer leading to the latter's own Scheme of Implementation with the cloud-focused company.