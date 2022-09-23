Menu
Distributor TDS brings network intelligence vendor Aprecomm to APAC

Covers Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Olyvia / Artazum / Shutterstock

Recently launched Sydney distributor Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) has signed a deal to bring network intelligence vendor Aprecomm to Asia Pacific (APAC). 

TDS will distribute Aprecomm’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products to its network of service providers across Southeast Asia. 

Partners targeted include those specialised in fibre networks, public Wi-Fi services and enterprise networks. 

“Technology Distribution Specialists is proud to onboard Aprecomm into the TDS product portfolio. Aprecomm’s network intelligence offerings will provide our customers with a valuable solution in the Wi-Fi, ISP [internet service provider] and TSP [technical service provider] space,” said TDS director Sergio Ferreira. 

Founded in 2019, TDS currently has an office in Singapore, as well as its Sydney headquarters, and has distribution partnerships with Device42, ProfiTap, Nexvision, Kentik and EfficientIP. 

Aprecomm, meanwhile, is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and offers AI and cloud-based automated solutions to enhance Wi-Fi performance. 

"We are looking to rapidly increase our global presence and to assist service providers in providing quality internet services to end customers,” said Pramod Babu, CEO of Aprecomm. 

"We are thrilled to partner with TDS to aggressively expand in Southeast Asia and Australia New Zealand (ANZ) regions.” 


