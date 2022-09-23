Data#3 promotes Brendan Merry to Software Solutions GM

Was previously manager for Queensland, the Northern Territory and Pacific Islands.

Brendan Merry (Data#3) Credit: Data#3

Data#3 has promoted long-serving manger Brendan Merry to the role of general manager for its Software Solutions business.

Based in Brisbane, Merry will report to Data#3’s recently promoted chief customer officer (CCO) John Tan and will be responsible for creating the strategy and operational direction for the company’s Software Solutions division. According to Data#3, Merry’s focus will be to ensure business growth and customer success.

“I’m delighted to welcome Brendan to the Data#3 leadership team. Brendan brings significant knowledge of our Software Solutions business, along with a background in business to the role,” said Tan.

“Working with Brendan and the general manager for Infrastructure Solutions, we aim to deliver a customer-centric sales strategy which focuses on customer outcomes, improved customer experience, ultimately driving profitability for the business. I look forward to working with Brendan in this capacity.”

Merry has spent 12 years at Data#3 and currently leads a team of 30 professional and managed services staff covering Queensland, the Northern Territory and the Pacific Island regions.

“I’m immensely proud to be appointed to this position. Since I joined Data#3 almost 15 years ago, we’ve successfully navigated the changing landscape with our vendors to solve customer challenges,” said Merry.

“I am honoured to lead our significant Software Solutions business through this next era as we continue to evolve our approach to meet our customers’ changing requirements.”