TPG Telecom revamps wholesale broadband arm to Vision Network

Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom's wholesale broadband arm has re-launched as Vision Network with ambitions to supply “superfast” broadband services to more than 400,000 residential customers across Australia.

Previously known as FTTB Wholesale, the new entity will provide access to a range of broadband networks across its footprint, including Hybrid Fibre Coaxial in Geelong, Ballarat and Mildura, Victoria; Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) and Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) in metropolitan Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth; and Fibre to-the-Node (FTTN) services in Canberra, ACT.

“Vision Network is our standalone wholesale broadband arm that has been designed to bring superfast and super-competitive broadband services to the retail market,” said Jonathan Rutherford, group executive of Wholesale, Enterprise and Government at TPG Telecom.

“With the demand for data growing every year it is vital businesses and consumers can access super-fast speeds at great prices. Vision Network’s mix of high-speed broadband technologies and our extensive network reach position us as a great alternative to NBN services.”

The newly launched wholesale broadband provider will offer a range of plans from 25/5Mbs to 100/40Mbps, and as fast as one gigabit per second (1000Mbps) in its G.Fast footprint.

Vision Network will also offer a simplified pricing structure consisting of a monthly charge for unlimited downloads, eliminating consumption-based fees and excess backhaul charges when provisioning services.

“Our wholesale business has been our best kept secret for a while, but now we are ready to launch Vision Network and give customers more choices when it comes to accessing superfast broadband services,” Rutherford added.

“With Vision Network, service providers will receive greater cost certainty at a time when customers are relying more heavily on their home broadband connection for work and play.”

Vision Network revealed plans to on-board new access seekers to the network and is in advanced discussions with several access seekers ready to join in the near future.