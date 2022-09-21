To The New and Accenture develop Google Flutter app for TAB

Credit: Supplied

Systems integrator To The New has teamed up with Accenture to develop a new app for gambling company TAB.

India-founded To The New, which opened in Australia last year, and Accenture co-developed the new app alongside TAB's IT team using Google's Flutter platform and upgraded its VenueMode offering.

Venue Mode links users to betting venues, including pubs, clubs or stadiums they are visiting as part of a rewards program.

Taking two years of development, the app is intended to be updated monthly, with two new product launches also planned before the end of the year.

According to TAB, the Flutter platform will increase TAB’s product development speed and speed up approval processes from four weeks to two days.

TAB CIO Alan Sharvin said the Flutter platform had transformed how the company could get new products to market.

“We’ve revolutionised the way TAB develops digital products,’’ he said. "Using the flutter platform has allowed to increase our speed to market by 160 per cent. We used to have multiple code bases running at once – we’ve now streamlined that into one which ensures we can get products out faster than ever before.

“We’ve now got the capability to upgrade products fortnightly if we want. Flutter is used by some of the world’s biggest brands and we’re excited to be the first wagering company in Australia to use it. This accelerates our product development opportunities.”