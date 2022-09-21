LiveTiles co-founder Peter Nguyen-Brown steps down

Will finish up after the software provider completes its operational review.

Peter Nguyen-Brown (LiveTiles) Credit: Supplied

LiveTiles’ co-founder, chief experience officer and executive director Peter Nguyen-Brown will leave the Australian-founded software provider after nearly eight years as it enters its next phase of growth.



Nguyen-Brown will finish up with the company after it completes an operational review, which is expected to wrap up sometime during October, according to a statement published to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The statement claimed that LiveTiles’ entire board believes that the company requires “a fresh injection of senior management talent” as it enters its next growth chapter.

LiveTiles chair Marc Stigter said the decision was “carefully considered and we believe these initial changes will help set the company up for greater successes in 2023 and beyond”.

Speaking about his departure, Nguyen-Brown said LiveTiles has been a significant part of his life since the start and “has been a family in its own right to so many people".

“It’s a responsibility I’ve always taken seriously and as a founder there is never a moment where you aren’t thinking about trying to grow and improve the company,” he said.

“The people that turn up every day working for and supporting this company are what makes LiveTiles such an amazing place to be and I will miss that the most. Karl [Redenbach, LiveTiles co-founder and CEO] and I have been business partners for 20 years and his phenomenal vision and leadership is why LiveTiles has grown from just a concept into a significant business in such a small amount of time.

“I fully support the board and management to make the right strategic decisions to maximise the full potential that exists within LiveTiles and I am extremely optimistic about the company’s future. I will continue to fully support LiveTiles beyond my tenure."

LiveTiles’ operational review, which was first flagged last month, will see it continue moving “certain” jobs to 'lower-cost' locations of Portugal and the Philippines, as well as consider rebranding.

It also said it would review management, its organisational structure and software products, cut costs, focus more on large enterprise customers and cut back the costs associated with its ASX listing following its move to terminate its spot on the exchange.