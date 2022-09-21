NextDC opens $1B Sydney data centre

Craig Scroggie (NEXTDC)

Publicly-listed data centre builder NextDC has officially opened its third Sydney data centre, S3, after ploughing $1 billion into the 80 megawatt facility.

According to NextDC, S3 will house 1,600 customers and more than 770 partners over 20,000 square metres of IT space at its site in Atarmon, Sydney.

On top of that, the space will also contain 1,500 square metres of mission critical operation space and four interconnect rooms.

Now completed, S3 will provide connectivity to Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Oracle and other public cloud platforms.

“The past few years have shown there is a heightened need for flexible, scalable and integrated technology platforms to support the accelerated digital economy and our new ways of working,” said CEO Craig Scroggie.

“The key to digital transformation success is secure, ultra-low latency cloud connectivity backed by resilient and sustainable infrastructure that allows organisations to optimise their digital footprint.”

“S3 Sydney will enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation and help to future proof their investment in digital infrastructure services,” he added.

According to Scroggie, S3 has an Uptime Institute Tier IV design and has been built to support data sovereignty.

NextDC first announced plans in April 2018 to raise $281 million to purchase three new commercial property sites for future data centre developments, one of which was for S3.

Development approval of S3 was officially granted in December 2019.

Two years later, it launched an equity raise for around $672 million, of which $307 million was put towards S3.

According to NextDC, S3 will interconnect securely to its S1 and S2 facilities in Macquarie Park, as well as the company’s broader national digital infrastructure.