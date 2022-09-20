Soaring demand sees iasset.com hire North American leader

California-based Ken Siegler joins with over 25 years of experience and leadership.

Ken Siegler (iasset.com) Credit: iasset.com

Lifecycle management platform iasset.com has appointed Ken Siegler as vice president of sales for North America, tasked with leading revenue growth and operations within the region.

California-based Siegler has racked up more than 25 years of experience and leadership. Prior to joining iasset.com, he served as senior director of Americas professional services organisation at Unisys Corporation.

He has also held senior roles within General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and software distribution start-up, Security Solutions.

Scott Frew, CEO of iasset.com, lauded Siegler’s expertise and stated that his appointment was “absolutely necessary” due to “soaring demand” within the region.

“Protecting and growing recurring revenue and maximising customer lifetime value has been a top priority for technology providers for many years. However, the shift we are witnessing today, is the move to digitise these processes to ensure operational efficiency and greater profitability,” he further evaluated.

“After years of failing to adapt ERPs and CRMs to try and achieve this, they are seeing the benefits of implementing a platform which can handle immense installed base data and recurring transactions within a channel ecosystem. The only platform that can do this is iasset.com.”

Siegler added he was looking forward to supporting and growing its US customer base.

“I am extremely pleased to be joining the iasset.com team. Having worked within the industry for decades, I have a passion for solving complex business challenges and delivering unsurpassed value to my customers,” Siegler affirmed.

iasset.com was launched in 2010 as an online data engine for distributors, resellers, vendors and end-users to help track 'asset' renewal opportunities.