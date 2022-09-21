Swoop pairs with Geelong for smart suburb program

The program is funded by a $1.8 million investment from the Department of Jobs.

Fixed wireless and wholesale infrastructure service provider Swoop has partnered with the city of greater Geelong to launch the Smarter Suburbs program.

The launch includes introducing an expanded free public Wi-Fi network and is funded by a $1.8 million investment from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) to ‘future-proof’ Geelong.

The program is designed to connect regional communities by improving digital connectivity while addressing disparities of internet access and affordability.

The program has seen Swoop partner with smart city infrastructure provider ENE.HUB to deliver an enhanced broadband trial which aims to support business growth and innovation in Geelong’s North, offering speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Additional Wi-Fi locations have also been delivered across central Geelong, the Kardinia Park Precinct and northern suburbs including Corio and Norlane.

So far, 22 kilometres s of high-speed optical fibre and 19 smart nodes provide key services including public Wi-Fi, intelligent lighting, internet of things (IoT) gateways and CCTV.

“Geelong is an important region for Swoop. Over the last two years Swoop [has] substantially committed with our own investment into our wireless broadband network around the city of Geelong,” Swoop CTO Tom Berryman said.

“We are excited about our partnership with the Geelong City Council and ENE.HUB for the Smart Cities and Suburbs Program as we work towards a shared vision of connecting people with services.

“Our 60Ghz (mmWave) 'enhanced broadband' solutions offer customers true gigabit capability, delivered quicker than legacy services. Swoop plans to deploy our mmWave platform across cities and surrounding areas through 2022 and into 2023.”

Back in June Swoop launched a new channel portal along with plans to roll out a mmWave network with promised fixed wireless services of up to 1 Gbps.

