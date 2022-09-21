Mimecast honours A/NZ partners as channel investment rises

Email management and security vendor said it was “proud” to recognise channel’s achievements.

Mimecast has celebrated partner success across Australia and New Zealand as it doubles down on its resources in the Asia Pacific region.

Held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sydney, the awards acknowledged partner performance across four categories from Australia and New Zealand.

The email management and security vendor said it has grown its channel team by 20 per cent in Asia Pacific (APAC), and has also invested in the development of channel resources in Australia and New Zealand.

“Mimecast is proud to recognise and thank our partners for working closely with us to achieve great outcomes for their customers,” said Nick Lennon, VP of Mimecast APAC.

Taking home the prize for Australian Partner Award was IT security services provide CSO Group, while Equate and Sekuro were named as runners-up.

The award recognised the Mimecast Partner who consistently generated new business acquisitions, contributing the highest revenue and achieving the greatest number of certifications.

“CSO Group are extremely honoured to receive this award from Mimecast,” said Michael Simkovic, CEO of CSO Group.

“It’s a reflection of not only the hard work and commitment from the CSO team, but also the strength of the partnership that we’ve developed with the Mimecast Australia team in only a year of partnering together. Mimecast’s refreshing approach to partnering in the channel has enabled a fantastic first year of partnership together and I look forward to many more to come.”

Across the Tasman, CCL took home the award for New Zealand Partner Award, with BTG coming in as runner-up.

Meanwhile, Equate was recognised as the Mimecast partner that achieved the most significant revenue growth year-on-year, winning the title of A/NZ Growth Partner.

Finally came the Partner Champion Award, which was won by Lakshmy Seshan, an account director at The Missing Link.

As voted by the Mimecast team, the award recognises an individual from the partner community “that leads with Mimecast, thoroughly understands our value proposition, adds works in a true partnership to achieve mutual goals”, the vendor said.

Mimecast also named Magalie Smith of IPSEC and Adam Barker of SecureWare as runners-up.

“At Mimecast, we empower strong quality partner relations over quantity and are passionate about providing innovation to provide partners with a level of differentiation,” said Craig McGregor, senior director of APAC channels at Mimecast.

"Our partners have demonstrated strong outcomes over the past financial year, and we’re pleased to continue supporting their businesses over the coming years.”